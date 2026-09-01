SAD Haryana announces 7-member core committee

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has announced a seven-member core committee for Haryana to strengthen the party’s base in the state and formulate the future roadmap.

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SAD Haryana in-charge Balwinder Singh Bhundar said that after consulting SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Haryana president Harkesh Singh Mohri, a seven-member core committee had been announced.

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The members include Baldev Singh Kaimpur, Raghujit Singh, Ravinder Singh, Sukhsagar Singh, Harbhajan Singh Masana, Harpal Singh and Pirthipal Singh. Names of some more members of the core committee will be announced soon.

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SAD Haryana president Harkesh Singh said, “The core committee has been announced and we are confident that all members will work together to strengthen the party. The party is receiving tremendous support from various sections of society in Haryana, with people coming forward on their own to join the fold. The SAD would work towards the progress, prosperity, and well-being of the people of Haryana by strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level.”

“A meeting of the party's Haryana unit has been scheduled for September 19 in Kurukshetra to formulate the roadmap and announce a 101-member working committee. Following the announcement of this working committee, the party's organisational structure would be established at the district and circle levels. SAD Haryana in-charge Balwinder Singh Bhundar and several other senior party leaders will attend the meeting. The party leaders and workers would make collective efforts to strengthen the party’s position in Haryana and raise public issues strongly,” he added.