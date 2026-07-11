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Home / Haryana / SAD Haryana seeks FIR in connection with controversial video linked to Punjab CM Mann

SAD Haryana seeks FIR in connection with controversial video linked to Punjab CM Mann

Leading a delegation of the community leaders, SAD state president Harkesh Singh Mohri meets Ambala Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh Shekhawat and submits the complaint

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 07:02 PM Jul 11, 2026 IST
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SAD Haryana state president Harkesh Singh Mohri submits complaint to SP Ambala on Saturday.
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The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Haryana on Saturday submitted a complaint seeking registration of an FIR in connection with the controversial video linked to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, for hurting Sikh sentiments.

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Leading a delegation of the community leaders, SAD state president Harkesh Singh Mohri met Ambala Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh Shekhawat and submitted the complaint.

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SAD in its request stated that an alleged video purportedly showing Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is being widely circulated on social media. Allegations are being made that the video depicts highly objectionable and derogatory behaviour towards Sikh Gurus, deeply hurting the religious sentiments of Sikhs worldwide. Different claims are being made by different groups.

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If the said video is genuine and the allegations have been found to be true in the report conducted by Akal Takht, then this is a serious act of hurting religious sentiments, disturbing social harmony and affecting law and order. An FIR should be registered under the relevant sections, the SAD demanded.

SAD state president Harkesh Singh said “An old video linked to Bhagwant Mann is being circulated on social media in which highly objectionable behaviour towards Sikh Gurus has been shown. The Akal Takht Jathedar had summoned the Punjab CM in this regard and he claimed that it was a fake video. The Akal Takht found the video to be genuine. Since there is a Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab, no action has been taken against him there. The Sikh Sangat of Haryana had been seeking action and following their request, it was decided to submit a police complaint in Haryana.”

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“We have submitted a complaint to Superintendent of Police Ambala seeking registration of an FIR against him here. The SP has ensured that after considering the facts, appropriate action will be taken by the police. We will also meet Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to discuss the issue,” he said.

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