icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / SAD names Mohri as Haryana chief

SAD names Mohri as Haryana chief

article_Author
GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:30 AM Apr 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has appointed Harkesh Singh Mohri as the new president of its Haryana unit.
Advertisement

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has appointed Harkesh Singh Mohri as the new president of its Haryana unit, marking a significant step in the party’s efforts to revitalise its organisational structure in the state. The announcement was made in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal during a formal ceremony.

Advertisement

Addressing party members, Sukhbir expressed confidence in Mohri’s leadership and emphasised the party’s commitment to representing the concerns of the Sikh and Punjabi communities in Haryana.

Advertisement

“I am confident that he will discharge his responsibility with utmost commitment and play a vital role in strengthening SAD in Haryana,” he said.

Advertisement

Sources within the party indicated that Mohri’s name was recommended by veteran SAD leader and Haryana unit observer Balwinder Singh Bhunder after consultations with state leaders. “After discussion with the party’s Haryana leaders, we zeroed in for Mohri,” Bhunder said.

Mohri’s appointment comes nearly a year after the position fell vacant following the resignation of former state president Sharanjit Singh Sahota in March 2025. Sahota, along with general secretary Sarbjot Singh Sabbi and several other leaders, had stepped down in protest against the SGPC executive’s decision to remove the Takht Jathedars, which they alleged was arbitrary.

Advertisement

Bhunder highlighted the need to reorganise the party in Haryana, citing feedback on widespread resentment over the functioning of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC).

SAD spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the party had been actively restructuring its organisational framework in the state. “With the selection of president, it would give a meaningful strength to the organisational structure of SAD in Haryana. We aim to provide a platform to the Haryana Sikhs and Punjabi community where they can raise their concerns,” he said.

Cheema added that the party had already completed its membership drive and the election of district and state delegates, with the appointment of the state president being the final step in the reorganisation.

The move comes amid dissatisfaction within the Sikh community in Haryana over internal disputes within the HSGMC.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts