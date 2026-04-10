SAD names Mohri as Haryana chief

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has appointed Harkesh Singh Mohri as the new president of its Haryana unit, marking a significant step in the party’s efforts to revitalise its organisational structure in the state. The announcement was made in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal during a formal ceremony.

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Addressing party members, Sukhbir expressed confidence in Mohri’s leadership and emphasised the party’s commitment to representing the concerns of the Sikh and Punjabi communities in Haryana.

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“I am confident that he will discharge his responsibility with utmost commitment and play a vital role in strengthening SAD in Haryana,” he said.

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Sources within the party indicated that Mohri’s name was recommended by veteran SAD leader and Haryana unit observer Balwinder Singh Bhunder after consultations with state leaders. “After discussion with the party’s Haryana leaders, we zeroed in for Mohri,” Bhunder said.

Mohri’s appointment comes nearly a year after the position fell vacant following the resignation of former state president Sharanjit Singh Sahota in March 2025. Sahota, along with general secretary Sarbjot Singh Sabbi and several other leaders, had stepped down in protest against the SGPC executive’s decision to remove the Takht Jathedars, which they alleged was arbitrary.

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Bhunder highlighted the need to reorganise the party in Haryana, citing feedback on widespread resentment over the functioning of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC).

SAD spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the party had been actively restructuring its organisational framework in the state. “With the selection of president, it would give a meaningful strength to the organisational structure of SAD in Haryana. We aim to provide a platform to the Haryana Sikhs and Punjabi community where they can raise their concerns,” he said.

Cheema added that the party had already completed its membership drive and the election of district and state delegates, with the appointment of the state president being the final step in the reorganisation.

The move comes amid dissatisfaction within the Sikh community in Haryana over internal disputes within the HSGMC.