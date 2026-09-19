SAD to contest assembly elections in Haryana, form govt in Punjab: Balwinder Singh Bhunder

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior leader and the party’s Haryana in-charge Balwinder Singh Bhunder on Saturday called upon the party workers and leaders to prepare the party’s ground to contest the next assembly elections in Haryana.

He was in Kurukshetra to hold the first state-level meeting of the party leaders and workers of Haryana, after the party started its major organisational overhaul in the state this year.

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Balwinder Singh Bhunder said “The SAD has units across the country; however, they were not active in several states due to various reasons over the years, but now the party has started reactivating the units. Earlier this year, the party announced the new state president of Haryana and also the core committee, and now they will work as a team to strengthen the party’s base. People should understand that the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee are two different entities. While SGPC is a religious body, the SAD is a political party. People from all religions and castes should be inducted into the party and raise public issues strongly.”

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In his address, Bhunder urged the party workers to visit every village and strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level. He said that the party will contest the assembly elections in Haryana and also form its government in Punjab in the upcoming elections.

He stated that active workers at the booth and village levels are essential to strengthen the party in Haryana, and reliance should not be placed solely on senior leaders.

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Issues concerning the Sikh community were also raised during the meeting. Bhunder asserted that the Shiromani Akali Dal has long been safeguarding the interests of the Sikh community. Referring to internal rifts within the community, he said that there is a need to set aside minor issues and differences and move forward unitedly.

SAD Haryana President Harkesh Singh said “Recently, the core committee was announced, and now we will focus on forming the district and block-level units, besides announcing the working committee members in the coming days. The party is holding meetings in all districts to strengthen it. The SAD is receiving tremendous support from all sections of society in Haryana, with people coming forward on their own to join the fold. The party leaders and workers would make collective efforts to strengthen the party’s position in Haryana.”