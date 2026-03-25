‘Sadbhaav Yatra’ reaches Sirsa

“The Sadbhaav Yatra is not for elections, but to strengthen trust and unity,” former MP Brijendra Singh said as he led the two-day march into Sirsa on Tuesday. Beginning at Ghora Chowk, the ‘yatra’ moved through key points including the Bus Stand, Barnala Road, Bar Association, Janata Bhawan, Rori Bazaar and Bhagat Singh Chowk, before concluding at Shaheed Krishna Chowk.

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Addressing the gathering, Singh linked the ‘Sadbhaav Yatra’ to Rahul Gandhi’s 2022–23 ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, describing it as the next phase in efforts to unite the country. He said the initiative was focused on strengthening party organisation and promoting social harmony rather than seeking electoral advantage.

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Singh added large political movements cannot rely on a single individual and urged party leaders and workers to engage with people in their respective areas. He accused certain forces of trying to undermine communal unity and said the ‘yatra’ was a direct effort to rebuild social trust by reaching out to villages and assembly constituencies.

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He also commended party workers who overcame obstacles during the march, describing the ‘yatra’ as the beginning of a sustained political and ideological campaign stretching from local communities to Parliament.

President of the Sirsa unit of Congress, Santosh Beniwal, participated in the ‘yatra’ despite being injured. Former MLA Balkaur Singh, former chairman Randhir Singh and others also participated.

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At the Bar Association in Sirsa, Singh criticised a US deal, alleging it would fully open India’s market to the United States without adequate government transparency and called for greater public scrutiny.