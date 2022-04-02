'Sadhu' takes Class X exams standing at Bhiwani centre

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, April 1

A ‘Sadhu’, who is undergoing rigorous austerity of standing for 41 days, is one of the examinees in the matriculation examination being conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana in Bhiwani. At present, Sadhu Surender Singh is appearing for Class X exams at an examination centre in Bhiwani. Significantly, he is taking the exams standing and so a lecture stand has been provided to him. —