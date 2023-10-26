‘Safe journey’ initiative launched for women passengers in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 25

The Haryana Police have launched ‘Safe journey’ initiative on the Haryana 112 platform to ensure women’s safety across the state.

This information was shared today during a meeting chaired by Director-General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur at the Haryana 112 office in Panchkula.

Kapur announced that Haryana 112 was launching an initiative, Safe journey, for women passengers. Women can register themselves by dialing 112 and sharing details, including their name, mobile number, place of departure, place of arrival and expected time of departure and arrival. with the Haryana 112 team in advance.

The Haryana 112 team will then remain in constant contact with the woman until she reaches her destination safely, tracking her location throughout the journey.

Officials discussed about developing a WhatsApp number to provide security to women and keep residents updated about Haryana 112. Arshinder Chawla, ADGP, Telecom-IT, said the Haryana Police was putting stickers on public transport vehicles such as Ola, Uber and autos that contained the driver’s name, mobile number and vehicle number. The database of auto drivers and public transport in the state is expected to be ready by October 31.

