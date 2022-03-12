Safety audit of 27 accident-prone spots to be held in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 11

Out to curtail the rising number of accidents each year in Gurugram, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) shall conduct a safety audit at 27 high-risk zones in the city.

The decision was taken at a special traffic management meeting held by the authority with officials of the Gurugram police, Traffic Department and municipal corporations of Manesar and Gurugram to resolve key issues. CEO GMDA Sudhir Rajpal and Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramchandran discussed various aspects of traffic control and people’s safety.

Some of the major areas highlighted in the discussion were matters pertaining to traffic decongestion plans, critical road signages, road repairs, traffic signal supervision, pedestrian footpaths and cycle tracks, drunk driving, drone surveillance, green belt beautification and parking regulations, among others.

“We need to focus on hotspots and high accident-prone points and install requisite safety measures to ensure that incidents of accidents decrease. In conjunction with the police and traffic teams, joint road safety audit will be taken up of 27 such identified accident-prone spots and remedial solutions will be undertaken. CCTV cameras will also be installed for increased road surveillance. Our GIS division will also explore drone surveillance possibilities to monitor traffic on highways and similar heavy traffic routes,” said Rajpal.

The placement of road signages, cat’s eyes, reflectors, speed breakers, rumble strips, bollards and spring posts will also be done for increased road safety measures. Installing speed-monitoring cameras were also proposed to keep a check on high-speeding vehicles and to facilitate the issue of challans to violators.

Police chief Kala Ramachandran said: “We need to encourage residents to follow regulatory parking norms and to park their vehicles at the designated parking spots. Strict action against erratic parking is important and we will be working towards organised parking spaces for the benefit of Gurugram residents,” she said.