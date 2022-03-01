Safety hazards persist, commuters at risk

Despite tall claims of the development of civic infrastructure which include the construction of roads and highways, the authorities concerned have failed to pay any heed to the certain hazards that continue to pose a risk to the life of commuters. The civic authorities seem to have forgotten to remove one of the structures that was once used to house the toll plaza staff for collection of toll at the Bata flyover in the city. As this structure has been in dilapidated condition, it could fall any time and could cause a major accident. Though this toll plaza was closed down almost 15 years ago, the delay in removal of the structure has not only been surprising but also a kind of lurking danger for the residents. —SK Sharma, Faridabad

Remove constructions from roadsides

An anti-encroachment drive underway in Panchkula urban estate is welcome and should be sustained on a regular basis. The local Estate Officer of the HSVP (earlier HUDA) should take head-on the challenge of removing decades-old illegal occupation of land along both sides of the main road in Sector 21 starting from its entry point on Sectors 20-21 dividing road up to the sector market. Residents have made permanent lawns etc. and parking lots outside their houses right up to the edges on either side of the road leaving no room for pedestrians who risk their lives braving the mounting vehicular traffic. Wide footpaths need to be laid along the busy road after removal of encroachments. —Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

What Our Readers Say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com