Safety of every child our priority: Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today directed the officials concerned to ensure transport facility for schoolchildren travelling a distance of more than 1 km. For monitoring of the safe and secure travelling of these students, one of the teachers of these schools should be made the nodal officer.

He further said possibility should also be explored to develop a strategy to pay travel expenses to these students, said Khattar while presiding over the meeting of the state-level DISHA Committee through video-conferencing with administrative secretaries and deputy commissioners.

The CM said ensuring the safety of every child was the priority of the state government. For this, a comprehensive framework had been made. Under this, the age group-wise data of the Parivar Pehchan Patra had been shared with different departments and as per this data, the responsibility of children up to six years had been entrusted to the Women and Child Development Department.

The tracking of every child, who is neither coming to anganwadi nor in any play-way school, is being done, so that the actual status of the children could be ascertained, directed Khattar.

Reviewing the child immunisation programme, the CM said the responsibility of immunisation had also been given to the Women and Child Development Department. The department should meet the target of immunisation in collaboration with anganwadi workers and ANMs.

Khattar said the government was working tirelessly to lessen school dropouts. For this, the School Education Department had been given the responsibility of tracking a child in the age group of six to 18. Every child is being tracked by the department and such children, who are not getting education in government or private schools, nor in Gurukul or Madrassa, would be tracked and brought to schools so that no child was deprived of education, said Khattar.