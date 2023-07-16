Safety of houses a concern for evacuated people

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, July 15

With the flash flood in the Yamuna wreaking havoc in over 35 villages and submerging around 50,000 acres of agricultural land in the district last week, the local administration has left no stone unturned in providing assistance to those in need. This includes evacuating people stuck in inundated houses, providing food packets to those living along the river and ensuring medical facilities to all.

The district administration has so far evacuated over 1,000 persons and has shifted them to safer places. However, the evacuees worry for their houses and belongings which they have left behind.

“We are grateful for receiving food and shelter in a relief camp here. However, we are also worried about our belongings as there is no one to look after them. They could be stolen,” said Sudhir, a resident of Mirgain village, who along with others is taking shelter in a relief camp at a government primary school.

Guddi and Babli fear the same and said the administration should ensure the safety of their belongings.

SP Shashank Kumar Sawan, while visiting the flood-hit villages, said, “People need not worry about their belongings as the police personnel are on duty and are keeping a lookout for miscreants. Our priority is the safety and security of people as well as their belongings.”

DC Anish Yadav said the water receded in several villages and the flow in the Yamuna has also come down to 40,000 cusecs, but the water which had inundated villages earlier is now moving towards other villages.

“Several people have returned to their homes where the water has receded, while many are still living in relief camps where they are being provided with shelter, food and other facilities,” he said.

Karnal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Anubhav Mehta helped evacuate around 150 persons from a dera in Mirgain village. “There is a possibility of flood as the water is approaching their village in Ganjo Garhi. Therefore, we have shifted them to a safer place,” the SDM said.

On the other hand, the Yamuna is now flowing in its natural channel and the Irrigation Department has expedited the work to plug a breach at Musepur villages. This will likely be done by Sunday morning. The department has directed the officials concerned to monitor the embankments.

“XENs, SDOs, JEs and other officials and employees of the department have been asked to monitor the banks so that no breach occurs,” said Irrigation Department SE Sanjay Rahar.

#Karnal