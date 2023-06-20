Saffron party sees Hooda as prime opponent: Experts

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, June 19

Even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah tried to appease Haryana’s farmers and sportspersons by appreciating their contributions to the country, in political terms, he targeted former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda at the rally in Sirsa, which is a stronghold of the Chautalas.

Political experts said the BJP leader had strategically singled out Hooda as the BJP saw in him a prime opponent in the next elections in the state.

“With the JJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Energy Minister Ranjit Singh by his side, Shah sees little challenge from Chautala. It seems that he has deliberately ignored the INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala, who is an MLA from Ellenabad,” a political expert stated.

The BJP had made a clean sweep in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Haryana, winning all 10 seats. With the party already achieving its highest peak, it is a challenge for the BJP to defend the seats in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Political expert Pawan Kumar Bansal maintained that Shah targeting the senior Congress leader Hooda was an apparent indication that the BJP expected a direct contest with the Congress in Haryana. “Shah has not taken the AAP or INLD seriously. He also termed Hooda as ‘Chief Minister of Rohtak’, while appreciating BJP CM Manohar Lal Khattar as the first-ever Chief Minister of entire Haryana, indicating that the BJP will try to build a political narrative on these lines,” he remarked.

In 2019, the BJP had won eight seats above the margin of three lakh votes, which included massive six-lakh-plus margin victories in Karnal and Faridabad. The party had the thinnest victory margin in Rohtak where the Congress had fielded Deepender Hooda, and in Sonepat where Bhupinder Hooda lost by 1,64,864 votes.