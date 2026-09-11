Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini disburses over Rs 1,890 crore to more than 50L beneficiaries

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday released Rs 1,890.16 crore directly into the bank accounts of 50.28 lakh eligible beneficiaries under 26 different schemes.

These include the instalment under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, social security pensions for the elderly and persons with disabilities, financial assistance to needy families under the DAYALU Yojana, gas subsidy for homemakers, Bhavantar compensation for farmers, and incentives to entrepreneurs under various schemes of the Industries and Commerce Department.

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The Chief Minister said the double-engine government is committed to ensuring the benefits of government schemes reach every eligible person directly, transparently and in a time-bound manner.

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Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he said the 11th instalment of the ‘Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi’ Yojana has been released today. Under the scheme, Rs 212.16 crore has been credited to the bank accounts of 10.10 lakh women beneficiaries. With this, a total amount of Rs 2,254.47 crore has been released under the scheme in 11 instalments so far.