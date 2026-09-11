DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini disburses over Rs 1,890 crore to more than 50L beneficiaries

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini disburses over Rs 1,890 crore to more than 50L beneficiaries

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:05 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CM Nayab Singh Saini addresses the media in Chandigarh.
Advertisement

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday released Rs 1,890.16 crore directly into the bank accounts of 50.28 lakh eligible beneficiaries under 26 different schemes.

These include the instalment under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, social security pensions for the elderly and persons with disabilities, financial assistance to needy families under the DAYALU Yojana, gas subsidy for homemakers, Bhavantar compensation for farmers, and incentives to entrepreneurs under various schemes of the Industries and Commerce Department.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said the double-engine government is committed to ensuring the benefits of government schemes reach every eligible person directly, transparently and in a time-bound manner.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he said the 11th instalment of the ‘Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi’ Yojana has been released today. Under the scheme, Rs 212.16 crore has been credited to the bank accounts of 10.10 lakh women beneficiaries. With this, a total amount of Rs 2,254.47 crore has been released under the scheme in 11 instalments so far.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts