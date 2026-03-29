Saini ‘dummy CM’: Haryana INLD chief announces grievance cells in mandis

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has said grievance redress centres will be set up in mandis to help farmers sell their produce without any hassles.

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The announcement was made by INLD president Abhay Singh Chautala today after meeting Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh at Raj Bhavan and submitting a memorandum highlighting the problems being faced by farmers in the procurement of wheat.

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Chautala claimed that CM Nayab Singh Saini had assured the INLD that procurement centres would not be closed and licences would be renewed. However, no action had been taken so far, forcing the INLD to approach the Governor. The Governor assured the delegation that he would take up the INLD’s demands with the government.

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Calling Saini a “dummy CM”, Chautala said, “Had he been the real Chief Minister, he would have taken action on the assurances he gave us on March 12 to redress farmers’ issues.”

He said procurement was scheduled to start from April 1, and if procurement centres were not established, the farmers would face hardships. He told the government to immediately respond to farmers’ issues and set up procurement centres equipped with requisite infrastructure, else the INLD would launch an agitation.

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Chautala also said that the INLD had scheduled a meeting in Panipat on March 30 to formulate a strategy for farmers. “Any farmer facing issues can approach the redress centres in mandis. The INLD will take up their problems with the officials concerned,” he said, adding that the government had imposed unprecedented and unjustified conditions on procurement. These include mandatory tractor-trailer registration numbers, obtaining gate passes from mandis, biometric verification, and compulsory nomination of three persons.

He asked why such conditions had been introduced.

He further pointed out that gate passes were only being issued between 6 am and 8 pm, whereas procurement should be allowed round the clock. Daytime harvesting posed a fire risk, which was why wheat was often harvested and brought to mandis at night, he said.

He also questioned how farmers bringing produce on animal-drawn carts or small trailers would be able to obtain gate passes.

Responding to the CM’s statement that there was no shortage of gas or petroleum products, Chautala asked him to check the ground reality. “The CM should visit Panchkula or any other district, where long queues can be seen for gas cylinders and petrol stations are already running dry,” he claimed.