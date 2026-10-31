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Home / Haryana / Saini flags off ‘Run for Unity’ in Panchkula, joins participants

Saini flags off ‘Run for Unity’ in Panchkula, joins participants

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 02:53 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini flags off ‘Run for Unity’ rally held to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel in Panchkula on Saturday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday paid tributes to the ‘Iron Man of India’, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his birth anniversary and called upon people to contribute towards building a developed Haryana and a strong and united India.

He particularly urged the youth to verify the authenticity of messages before sharing them on social media and refrain from spreading rumours or content that promotes discrimination. Even small but responsible actions by young people, he said, can go a long way in strengthening trust and harmony in society.

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The Chief Minister was addressing the ‘Run for Unity’ event as the chief guest at HSVP Shivalik Country Club in MDC, Sector 1, Panchkula. The event was organised to mark National Unity Day on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 151st birth anniversary.

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Earlier, Saini flagged off the run and encouraged participants by showering them with flower petals. He also joined the participants in the run.

“The ‘Run for Unity’, organised with patriotic fervour and a collective commitment to India's unity, conveys a powerful message to the entire nation: we are one and will always uphold the unity and integrity of our country,” Saini said.

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Recalling the challenges India faced at the time of Independence, Saini said the country was dealing with the trauma of Partition while also facing the task of integrating hundreds of princely states into one nation.

As independent India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, Sardar Patel played a decisive role in integrating more than 560 princely states through his foresight, communication skills and determination, he said.

“He laid a strong foundation for the unity and integrity of modern India. His life teaches us that with firm determination, honest intentions and national interest as the highest priority, even seemingly impossible goals can be achieved,” Saini said.

Calling upon people to imbibe Patel’s legacy of public service, discipline and dedication to duty, the Chief Minister said that while India’s languages, attire and traditions may differ, the Constitution, the Tricolour and the national identity bind its people together.

By respecting every language and culture and standing by one another in times of happiness and sorrow, people can strengthen national unity in their everyday lives, he said.

Saini said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken forward the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, inspired by Patel’s ideals. The initiative promotes dialogue and mutual understanding among the languages, cultures and traditions of different states, bringing people closer together, he added.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also administered the National Unity Day pledge to participants and other dignitaries, urging them to uphold the unity, integrity and security of the nation.

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