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Home / Haryana / Saini pitches Haryana to Swedish investors

Saini pitches Haryana to Swedish investors

Highlights Rs 3,500-crore IKEA project, Carl-Gustaf facility and ABB unit

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:28 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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CM Nayab Singh Saini addresses a gathering during the India-Sweden Innovation Day 2026 programme in Sweden on Thursday.
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today held a meeting with Sweden’s Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Benjamin Dousa, to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation with the state in trade, education, skill development and energy.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel was also present at the meeting.

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Saini said Haryana would build on the engagements with Sweden initiated by Union Minister Piyush Goyal under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that India and Sweden had elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership in May 2025, setting a target of doubling bilateral trade and investment over the next five years.

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Highlighting Haryana’s potential, Saini said several Swedish companies were already operating in India and stressed the need to expand collaboration in education, skill development and energy. He also highlighted Haryana’s network of 18 dry ports as an area offering opportunities for cooperation.

Dousa welcomed the Chief Minister and expressed willingness to pursue future initiatives in collaboration with Haryana. Saini invited him to the ‘Happening Haryana’ event.

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Later, the Chief Minister attended India-Sweden Innovation Day 2026 as the chief guest, where he highlighted Swedish investments in the state and called for greater collaboration under the India-Sweden 2035 vision.

He cited IKEA’s proposed integrated project worth Rs 3,500 crore in Gurugram, the Carl-Gustaf manufacturing facility being established at MET City in Jhajjar, and ABB’s Faridabad manufacturing unit, operational since 1951 and a major production centre for electric motors.

Saini also referred to the Swedish educational institution Kunskapsskolan, which opened its first Indian school in Gurugram in 2013.

He said these initiatives reflected the spirit of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Made with Sweden’. The Chief Minister also invited the Swedish delegation to visit Kurukshetra for the International Gita Mahotsav.

Indian Ambassador Anurag Bhushan was also present at the event.

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