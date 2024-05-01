Saini reaches out to Karnal doctors, seeks support for himself, Khattar

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 30

To garner support, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is contesting the Karnal Assembly byelection, is reaching out to different sections of society.

He urged them to strengthen the hands of the Prime Minister by electing Khattar to the parliament. He said the BJP will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats and the byelection.

As part of his efforts, he interacted with doctors of private hospitals on Tuesday, urging them to vote for the BJP in the byelection. He also sought support for the former Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, who is the BJP candidate from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat. Besides, he also attended multiple programmes in the city.

He urged them to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by electing Khattar to the parliament. He said the BJP will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats and the byelection. “With the support of people, Modi will be the Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive time,” said Saini.

He said India is now the fifth largest economy due to the efforts of the Prime Minister. “In his third tenure, the country will become stronger and more prosperous,” he added.

The Chief Minister said the BJP government has brought transparency to the recruitment by eradicating corruption. “Haryana has witnessed tremendous development with an inclusive vision of development. The former Chief Minister had a vision of ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’. He worked on it and developed the state equally,” said Saini.

During his visit to the city, Chief Minister Saini had a brief halt at the juice shop of party worker Ajay Kumar. He appreciated the work being done by party workers across the state.

At Shahabad in Kurukshetra, the Chief Minister stopped at a tea stall and interacted with locals.

