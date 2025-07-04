Saini sets $1-trn economy target, Birla urges local bodies to embrace democratic discipline

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today unveiled the state’s ambitious Vision-2047, targeting a $1-trillion economy and creation of 50 lakh jobs, while emphasising the critical role of urban local bodies (ULBs) in driving democratic and developmental transformation at the grassroots.

Addressing the inaugural session of the national conference of chairpersons of urban local bodies in Manesar, Saini said, “Haryana is growing by the day and being chosen to host this national conference reflects our rising prominence. The state is nurturing the grassroots of democracy while realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. We will soon be an economy to reckon with.”

Calling ULBs the “first school and nursery of democracy”, he said, “The deeper the roots of democracy at the local level, the stronger our nation becomes.”

Highlighting Haryana’s urban development model, the CM praised Gurugram as a symbol of smart growth and shared plans to develop five new ultra-modern cities under the Panch Gram Yojana along the 180-km KMP corridor, designed for a projected population of 75 lakh by 2050.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan said hosting such a significant event in a state where Lord Krishna gave the Gita’s teachings is a matter of pride and noted the pivotal role ULBs play in directly addressing citizens’ needs.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel said, “ULBs are not just the smallest but the most sensitive units of democracy, engaging with everyday civic challenges on the ground.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who inaugurated the event, called for the institutionalisation of question hour and zero hour in ULBs to improve transparency and accountability.

“Just like Parliament, urban local bodies must also focus on constructive, inclusive dialogue and shun disruption,” he said.

Birla noted that in the 18th Lok Sabha, disruptive behaviour has reduced significantly compared to previous terms, improving productivity and public perception.

“Disruptions do not reflect the strength of democracy but weaken it. Dialogue, patience and depth of discussion are essential for democratic institutions to thrive,” he asserted.

He urged municipal bodies to hold regular, structured meetings, form standing committees and promote open civic consultations.

The conference also featured best practices shared by top-performing cities: Indore, with 85 municipal wards, was applauded for its citizen-led cleanliness model and the dedicated efforts of its Safai Mitras, who begin work at 6 am.

Surat has generated Rs 140 crore by selling treated sewage water to industries and plans to raise Rs 450 crore more, also supplying treated water to construction sites.

Lucknow was recognised for e-vehicle adoption in waste collection, setting up high-capacity waste processing plants and transforming dumping sites into community assets.

Pune impressed with biogas-based electricity generation, ward-wise waste systems and integrated sustainability models.

The event fostered cross-learning and innovation, reinforcing ULBs’ critical role in achieving sustainable urban development and democratic empowerment.