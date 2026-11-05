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Home / Haryana / Saini suspends patwari, penalises officials for neglecting public grievances

Saini suspends patwari, penalises officials for neglecting public grievances

He was presiding over the monthly meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Gurugram

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Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:00 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini presides over a meeting of the District Public Relations and Distress Redressal Committee in Gurugram. Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, MLA Mukesh Sharma and Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh are present on the occasion.
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday ordered strict action against officials over negligence in addressing public grievances. He suspended a Gurugram Municipal Corporation patwari, ordered charge-sheets and transfers outside the National Capital Region (NCR) for two civic officials, and directed a salary cut for a Public Works Department (PWD) engineer. He was presiding over the monthly meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Gurugram.

Hearing a complaint from the Municipal Council Pataudi-Jatauli Mandi area, the Chief Minister took serious note of property IDs allegedly created in violation of rules. An inquiry found that the then Building Inspector and Municipal Engineer had generated the IDs without prior approval from the competent authority and without following prescribed procedures. Saini ordered that 50 per cent of both officials’ salaries be deducted for three months, charge-sheets be issued against them, and that they be transferred outside Haryana’s NCR districts.

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Acting on a complaint of misbehaviour with a citizen, he ordered the immediate suspension of a Gurugram Municipal Corporation patwari.

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Taking note of negligence in road restoration work and failure to meet prescribed standards, the Chief Minister directed that one month’s salary of the concerned PWD Executive Engineer be deducted. He also ordered an inspection of public toilets in Gurugram and Manesar after receiving complaints about poor cleanliness in the municipal corporation areas.

Of the 15 complaints taken up during the meeting, 11 were disposed of on the spot. The remaining four will remain pending until the next meeting, when officials are required to submit status reports on the action taken.

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While hearing a complaint regarding the renovation of a school building, Saini said the state government had approved a plan worth over Rs 2,000 crore to strengthen infrastructure in government schools. More than 400 schools would get new buildings by December 2027, he added.

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