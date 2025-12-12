Saini takes jibe at Rahul, mocks Cong vote-theft charge

Training his guns on Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, CM Nayab Singh Saini today claimed that "everyone is laughing at them" on the recent allegations of "vote chori".

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech on electoral reforms, national security and the historical conduct of the Congress created a furore in the Lok Sabha, Saini accused the Opposition of running a campaign on "malicious propaganda" and "working to suppress democracy" by indulging in baseless claims.

Talking to the media after meeting PM Narendra Modi and Shah in Delhi, Saini took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, saying, "If you oppose PM Modi, do so on the basis of schemes implemented during your tenure.”

He claimed that the Congress did not have even one scheme to showcase that was not mired in corruption. "Instead of levelling baseless allegations like vote rigging, they should present a vision for the country and focus on development. People do not take their claims seriously,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Shah is set to visit Haryana on December 24 as the chief guest at the passing out parade of 5,000 police personnel. The BJP government will showcase its flagship ‘no parchi, no kharchi’ policy in government recruitment before Shah, who applauded the policy in the run-up to the 2024 Assembly polls.

CM, Khattar meet MPs

Saini, along with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, held a meeting with state MPs in New Delhi to discuss ongoing development works and demands related to their areas. Lok Sabha MPs Dharambir Singh and Naveen Jindal, and Rajya Sabha MPs Ramchander Jangra, Subhash Barala, Rekha Sharma, and Kartikeya Sharma were present. Union ministers Rao Inderjit Singh (Gurugram MP) and Krishan Pal Gurjar (Faridabad MP), and Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Chaudhry were conspicuous by their absence.