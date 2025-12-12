DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Saini takes jibe at Rahul, mocks Cong vote-theft charge

Saini takes jibe at Rahul, mocks Cong vote-theft charge

Shah to visit state on Dec 24

article_Author
Pradeep Sharma
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Dec 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini with PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday. —ANI
Advertisement

Training his guns on Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, CM Nayab Singh Saini today claimed that "everyone is laughing at them" on the recent allegations of "vote chori".

Advertisement

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech on electoral reforms, national security and the historical conduct of the Congress created a furore in the Lok Sabha, Saini accused the Opposition of running a campaign on "malicious propaganda" and "working to suppress democracy" by indulging in baseless claims.

Advertisement

Talking to the media after meeting PM Narendra Modi and Shah in Delhi, Saini took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, saying, "If you oppose PM Modi, do so on the basis of schemes implemented during your tenure.”

Advertisement

He claimed that the Congress did not have even one scheme to showcase that was not mired in corruption. "Instead of levelling baseless allegations like vote rigging, they should present a vision for the country and focus on development. People do not take their claims seriously,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Shah is set to visit Haryana on December 24 as the chief guest at the passing out parade of 5,000 police personnel. The BJP government will showcase its flagship ‘no parchi, no kharchi’ policy in government recruitment before Shah, who applauded the policy in the run-up to the 2024 Assembly polls.

Advertisement

CM, Khattar meet MPs

Saini, along with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, held a meeting with state MPs in New Delhi to discuss ongoing development works and demands related to their areas. Lok Sabha MPs Dharambir Singh and Naveen Jindal, and Rajya Sabha MPs Ramchander Jangra, Subhash Barala, Rekha Sharma, and Kartikeya Sharma were present. Union ministers Rao Inderjit Singh (Gurugram MP) and Krishan Pal Gurjar (Faridabad MP), and Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Chaudhry were conspicuous by their absence.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts