Saini to hold roadshow in Sonepat tomorrow

After winning four Assembly seats in Sonepat district, the mayoral seat of Sonepat has become a prestige issue for the BJP. The ruling party has not only launched an aggressive campaigning but also assigned task to bigwigs in campaigning. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will also hold a roadshow in Sonepat on February 26. The party has made a special campaigning programme in support of BJP’s candidate Rajiv Jain in the coming days.

Apart from it, BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli, who is also from Sonepat, Deputy Speaker Dr Krishan Midha and MLA Nikhil Madaan also began campaigning in support of Mayoral candidate Jain in the city and regularly held meetings and programmes in support of their candidate.

Jasbir Dodwa, BJP’s district president said the people were keen on making a triple engine government in Sonepat MC mayoral bypoll as well as in Kharkhoda Municipal Committee.

Advertisement

He further said duties of all party leaders and root-level workers had been assigned duties and their schedule was fixed. BJP district president further said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini would reach Sonepat on February 26 and participate in the roadshow in support of party candidate Rajiv Jain and after the roadshow the Chief Minister would address a public meeting in Kharkhoda in support of party candidates there.

Public Health and PWD Minister Ranbir Gangwa would campaign in Sonepat on February 27 and after him, Social Justice and Empower Minister Krishan Bedi would reach Sonepat for campaigning in support of BJP candidate Rajiv Jain.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Om Prakash Dhankar, national general secretary and former state president also held a public meeting ‘Jan Aashirvaad Sabha’ in the Sector 23 market on Sunday. MLA Sonepat Nikhil Madaan, MLA Gannaur Devender Kadyan also addressed the gathering. Dhankar appealed to the voters to elect Jain for the mayoral post. He also lauded the beneficiary schemes launched by the Union Government and state government in the last 10 years and also appealed to them to vote for the BJP candidate to make a triple engine government and bring the development works in the city.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Jain and former Cabinet Minister Kavit Jain on Sunday held various public meetings in Adarsh Nagar, Sector 14, Saini Bhawan Kabirpur, Bheem Nagar, Chintpurni Colony, Shastri Colony, Mohan Nagar, Vikas Nagar, Dahiya Colony, Dev Nagar, Bharatpuri, Bande Pur, Rishi Colony and other colonies. Raji Jain assured the people during the meetings that the development works, which were pending would be completed on priority and new development projects would also be brought in the city.

Apart from it, Congress candidate Kamal Diwan is also campaigning in Sonepat along with party leaders.