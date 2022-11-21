Karnal: Sainik School Kunjpura alumni go down memory lane, indulge in fun

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 20

It was nostalgia, bonhomie and memories during the alumni meet at Sainik School Kunjpura as old Kunjeans revisited their alma mater on Sunday. They met their mentors and expressed gratitude towards them for acting as catalysts in preparing them for a rugged and challenging life.

The old Kunjeans also honoured some of the mentors for their meritorious service to the school, and were impressed by the infrastructural development at their alma mater.

The alumni and their families were accorded a warm welcome at the main gate by issuing them temporary identity cards with their roll number and the house they represented written on them.

The day began with a wreath-laying ceremony at Sai Kunj War Memorial by Lt Gen Jai Singh Nain, PVSM, AVSM, SM and a galore of decorated Kunjeans from the armed forces and civil streams in the presence of Principal Col Vijay Rana and others. Later, they moved to the NDA block for the inauguration of a 40-KW solar plant sponsored by the Golden Jubilee batch (1972-1980) and a drone lab by the Silver Jubilee batch (1990-1997). They then headed towards Sant Kumar Stadium for inaugurating a science exhibition where the present cadets of the school exhibited working models prepared by members of different hobby clubs. Other entertaining activities were also organised for the alumni and their families.

#karnal