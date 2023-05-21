Sainik School holds investiture ceremony

Karnal, May 20
Major General R Putarjunam, ADG, Army Education and Colonel Commandant, AEC, visited Sainik School, Kunjpura, to chair its investiture ceremony. At the event, he said courage was life and cowardice was death, and told the officers-in-making that courage meant shunning negativity and adopting positive energy. He said he had full faith that the reins of a prosperous India were in skilled hands of officers and their mentors.
Colonel Vijay Rana, the school principal, said the directions of the chief guest would be emulated by cadets to achieve their goal of joining prestigious defence establishments of the country.
The chief guest also paid his tributes at the Sai-Kunj War Memorial, and later honoured the meritorious students.
