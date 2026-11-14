Sainik School Kunjpura celebrates Old Boys’ Meet, alumni return to alma mater

Sainik School Kunjpura celebrated its Old Boys’ Meet on Saturday with great enthusiasm as distinguished Kunjeyans from across the country returned to their alma mater to relive cherished memories and renew bonds of camaraderie.

The event was graced by chief guest Maj Gen D. S. Nehra (Retd), along with Rajesh Kumar Sangwan, Senior Vice-President of the Old Boys Association (OBA), Hawa Singh, and members of the Golden Jubilee and Silver Jubilee batches.

The alumni were welcomed by Principal Capt (IN) Gurbir Singh, Vice-Principal Lt Col Sheilza Dogra, Administrative Officer Lt Col Sandeep Rathee, and other members of the school staff.

A spectacular horse show by the cadets emerged as the highlight of the celebrations. The cadets displayed exceptional horsemanship, discipline and confidence, while the girls also delivered an impressive performance that drew widespread appreciation.

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Marking their enduring bond with the institution, the Golden Jubilee Batch donated a 25-seater school bus worth approximately Rs 22 lakh, while the Silver Jubilee Batch contributed around Rs 10 lakh towards the renovation of the climbing wall. In addition, Col S. S. Suhag (1964-70 batch) presented three water coolers for the students’ hostels.

The celebrations continued with recreational games for women and children, followed by an exciting tug-of-war between former and present Kunjeyans, adding to the spirit of camaraderie and enthusiasm.

The day culminated in a vibrant cultural programme presented by the cadets in the school auditorium in the evening.

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The generous contributions and active participation of the alumni reaffirmed their deep affection for their alma mater and their commitment to the welfare of the present generation of cadets. The reunion truly reflected the timeless Kunjeyan spirit of camaraderie, generosity and pride in the institution.