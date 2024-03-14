Nayab Singh Saini’s appointment as Haryana CM challenged in High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

A day after Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as Haryana Chief Minister, an advocate today moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court for quashing the appointment. Directions were also sought for quashing the appointment of five other Cabinet ministers — Kanwarpal Gujjar, Moolchand Sharma, Ranjit Singh, JP Dalal and Dr Banwari Lal.

Among other things, PIL petitioner-advocate Jagmohan Singh Bhatti contended: “The total strength of the House is 90 MLAs. By way of appointment of CM Nayab Singh Saini, it exceeds the limit of 90 MLAs, which is not permissible in any manner. Hence, the appointment is illegal and void”.

The petition, filed in the high court, is yet to be listed for hearing. It is likely to be placed before the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji in accordance with the roster.

Describing the developments as a “political gimmick, destroying the soul of the Constitution”, Bhati added a “firm Member of Parliament, elected and sitting from Kurukshetra constituency” has been appointed as the Chief Minister without his resignation from the parliamentary seat. He was, as such, holding office of profit under the Government of India, being a Member of Parliament. The administration of oath to him as the Chief Minister of Haryana was in conflict with the Constitution of India and under the Representation of the People Act.

Bhatti also contended that the newly appointed government was illegal, a fraud on democracy, and a mode of corruption. Disqualification from contesting election/re-election in future was a question required to be adjudicated upon by the high court.

