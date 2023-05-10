SAI’s decision to discontinue residential facility leaves hockey players dejected

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, May 9

A decision by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to discontinue the residential facility for budding hockey players in Kurukshetra has left them disappointed. At present, around 11 players, who come from different districts, are availing of the residential facility, where they are also provided diet, kit and insurance.

‘May leave game’ I have been practicing in Kurukshetra for a year. I have told my parents about the orders and they were disappointed. I may have to drop the game if I have to bear the expenses. — A player

As per information, there is a sanctioned strength of 25 players (boys) under the residential scheme and 15 under the non-residential scheme. As per the sanctioned strength for 2023-24, the residential scheme has been discontinued.

Players said they come from middle class families and it would be difficult for them to bear the expenses of rented accommodation and food.

A sense of uncertainty prevails. Shifting to any other centre may disturb their education as they are also studying in schools here.

Hockey Kurukshetra secretary Gurvinder Singh, who is a former hockey coach, said, “SAI Kurukshetra is a result-oriented centre and has produced many national and international-level players. I fail to understand the reason behind the decision. It was the only such SAI facility for hockey players in the state. The decision will have a bad impact on the training and career of the players. There are two coaches here and all facilities are available. The department should reconsider the decision. We have raised the matter with the local MLA, and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini, and have also sent a request letter to Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in this regard.”

Meanwhile, SAI Kurukshetra in-charge Kuldeep Singh said, “As per a communication received, the residential facility has been discontinued, but the players are still here and they may be shifted to other centres. A final communication about shifting and closing hostel is yet to be received.”