Salary delayed, contractual sanitation staff go on strike

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 15

Hundreds of contractual sanitation workers employed in the Municipal Corporation here have gone on a strike in protest against the non-acceptance of their demands and a delay in the release of their salaries.

ISSUE WILL BE ADDRESSED SOON As the issue will be addressed as per the rules and within the policy framework, proper cleanliness will be ensured in the city. Senior MC official

The Nagarpalika Karamchari Sangh, Haryana, a body of the civic workers, has announced to go on a two-day statewide strike on October 19 and 20.

“As many as 500 sanitation workers have not got their salaries for the past four to six months as they have not registered themselves on the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam portal,” said a spokesperson of the sangh’s district unit.

“While the authorities want to bring all Class III and IV workers in the state under the purview of the nigam so that they aren’t eligible to stake a claim for regularisation, a large number of civic workers have decided not to register themselves on the portal as it is detrimental to the employment interests and job security,” says Naresh Kumar Shastri, state president of the sangh.

Charging the government of deliberately stopping the wages of such workers, he said the condition of getting registered with the nigam had been waived in some other departments such as power and transport. Alleging discrimination, he said as many as 30,000 civic employees in the state would observe a two-day strike on October 19 and 20.

Supporting the stir, Subhash Lamba, president, Sarva Karamchari Sangh, Haryana, demanded that the registration criteria be withdrawn immediately along with the acceptance of the other demand of regularisation of over 10,000 contractual employees, filling up vacant posts and the resumption of old age pension.

Reportedly, the strike has led to poor civic conditions in many parts of the city due to the lack of cleanliness and non-lifting of garbage.