Sale of plots at food park in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The state government-controlled HAFED and HSIIDC have launched the sale of plots in the Mega Food Park at Rohtak. HAFED has set up the food park, which spreads across 50 acres and has 80 plots ranging from 450 to 4050 sq metres. J Ganesan, Managing Director, HAFED, issued allotment letters to the first allottees on Tuesday at the HAFED Corporate Office in Panchkula. tns

Cane crushing operations

Chandigarh: Haryana Minister of Cooperation Banwari Lal said in order to facilitate farmers who bring sugarcane to the mills, a system had been established to send mobile notifications, ensuring that farmers do not encounter any difficulties or delays. He said the sugarcane crushing operations would commence in all state cooperative sugar mills during the first week of November. This year’s target is to process 424 lakh quintals of sugarcane.

