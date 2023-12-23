Salt in hand, villagers take oath to shun drugs

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 22

To eliminate drug abuse from society by engaging community members, the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) has launched a unique initiative of administering oath by putting “salt in the pot”.

About the drive The initiative, also called the ‘Hriday Parivartan’ (heart change) campaign, intends to bring drug peddlers and addicts into the mainstream by making them publicly renounce drugs in a symbolic ceremony of putting salt in a pot.

The Karnal unit of the HSNCB initiated this campaign from Indri block, under which team members visit villages and identify drug addicts and peddlers. They then persuade them and the general public to take an oath to shun drugs.

“We involve cultural beliefs of administrating an oath by putting salt in the pot to tackle drug menace. Earlier, the drive was conducted in Yamunanagar,” said Shashank Kumar Sawan, SP, HSNCB, who is also the SP, Karnal district.

“The initiative will also educate drug addicts about the ill-effects of drugs. This step will bring a behavioral change among them,” said the SP.

The state police and the HSNCB registered 3,471 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 4,670 persons from January 1 to November 30. They confiscated 29,508.28 gm of heroin, 176.878 kg of charas, 5,752.608 kg of ganja, 323.6044 kg of opium, 1,6803.48 kg of poppy straw, 162.92 gm of cocaine.

The Kaithal police have also started a drive titled “One selfie for drug-free Haryana”. Superintendent of Police (SP) Upasana, who launched this campaign, said by taking selfies at various places, a message could be given out to society about a drug-free state.

