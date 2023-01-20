Salt-tolerant sugarcane varieties to be developed

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 19

Scientists of the ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Regional Centre, Karnal, will develop salt-tolerant varieties of sugarcane for saline–alkaline land of the north-western zone states such as Haryana, Punjab, UP, Rajasthan, and Bihar.

The scientists are setting up a micro-chamber on the institute premises, where various varieties will be screened out with different concentrations of salt.

Natural salinity and alkalinity environments will be developed in this specific research chamber to study different varieties so that the scientists get the perfect variety for the region.

So far, the regional centre has identified and released nearly 20 sugarcane varieties for the north-western zone, which have been popular among the sugarcane farmers of the region for the past several decades, said the scientists.

Dr SK Pandey, head of the regional centre, said the varieties developed by the institute were already helping the farmers and sugar industries in getting good sugar and sugarcane yield.

“Since salinity is a big challenge for the farmers, we have started work on developing such varieties which will have the capacity to tolerate salt. Several districts of Haryana, Punjab, UP, Bihar, and Rajasthan are struggling with this challenge, due to which no crop can be sustained. We will work on different clones of sugarcane to develop a salt-tolerant variety,” said Pandey.