Samalkha MLA Bhadana pulls up SHO in Panipat over custodial harassment, video goes viral

Manmohan Bhadana, MLA from Samalkha, pulled up a police officer over the phone in a video that went viral on social media. The MLA visited a man who had attempted suicide by jumping from the second floor of the Chandnibagh police station nine days earlier.

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The victim alleged that he had gone to the police station to file a complaint, but police personnel forced him to vacate his own land.

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After hearing the grievance, MLA Bhadana reprimanded the SHO of Chandnibagh over the phone. He warned that he would show no leniency if anyone faced injustice and said that if any attempt was made to intimidate people, he would take the matter directly to the Chief Minister. The video of him confronting the SHO later went viral on social media.

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According to available information, Anita from Ujha village stated in her complaint that her husband, Jitender, had approached the Chandnibagh police regarding a family dispute. The police asked him to come to the station on April 13. When he arrived, several of his family members were also present there.

She further alleged that police personnel began pressuring and harassing her husband. As a result of this harassment, he jumped from the second floor of the police station, fell onto a tractor trolley, and was seriously injured.

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The MLA later visited Jitender at his home and listened to his concerns. He then called SHO Chandnibagh, SI Sandeep Kumar, and reprimanded him for not taking action in the matter. In the video, the MLA is also seen warning the SHO that he would escalate the issue to the Chief Minister.

SP Bhupender Singh stated that the matter was a family dispute, and that Dinesh Sandhu, who failed to handle the situation properly, had been transferred to the police lines.