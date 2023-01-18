Sambar falls into nullah, near Bilaspur, rescued

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, January 17

A male sambar (deer) was rescued by officials of the Forest Department and residents after it fell into a nullah near Bilaspur in Yamunanagar district. As per the available information, when the sambar fell into the nullah, it was reportedly being chased by stray dogs.

Sources present at the site said, some residents of Bilaspur saw the sambar falling into the nullah near the town on Monday and they informed the officials of the Forest Department.

Manoj Sharma, Rinku and Rohit of Bilaspur told mediapersons that the sambar was taken out of the nullah after a struggle of one-and-a-half-hour. They said the sambar was being chased by a pack of stray dogs when it fell into the nullah. After being rescued, it was let off in the agricultural field, said an official of the Wildlife Department.