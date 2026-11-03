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Home / Haryana / Same land used for multiple paddy sales; BKU flags scam

Same land used for multiple paddy sales; BKU flags scam

The union had earlier highlighted instances of fraudulent registrations on the portal in names of other individuals in the Pehowa and Ismailabad areas of Kurukshetra district

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Nitish Sharma
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:30 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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BKU (Pehowa) spokesman Prince Waraich shares details about alleged paddy procurement scam. tribune photo
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After flagging the misuse of the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal for fake registrations, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Pehowa) has now claimed to have identified cases of double registration and verification of agricultural land, allegedly allowing both genuine and fake farmers to sell produce at different grain markets.

The union had earlier highlighted instances of fraudulent registrations on the portal in names of other individuals in the Pehowa and Ismailabad areas of Kurukshetra district. Following complaints, a case was also registered in Pehowa.

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BKU (Pehowa) spokesperson Prince Waraich said, “Earlier, we came across cases of misuse of the portal through fake registrations, due to which genuine farmers were unable to sell their produce. While their crops were still standing in the fields, records showed that paddy had already been sold in grain markets. Now, we have obtained documents suggesting that the same agricultural land was registered and verified twice, enabling both genuine and fake farmers to sell produce at different grain markets.”

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“In one such case, we met a farmer from Barot village in Kaithal district who sold his produce in Kaithal, while another person reportedly sold produce at the Pehowa grain market against the same land registered on the MFMB portal. We fail to understand how two individuals managed to sell produce against the same agricultural land. Commission agents have been bringing cheaper paddy from Uttar Pradesh and selling it in Haryana with help of officials,” Waraich alleged.

The farmer leader claimed that some commission agents were generating bogus bills by misusing the MFMB portal. “Once again, a major paddy procurement scam is coming to light. The involvement of Agriculture Department officials is also evident, as the same land was verified twice. While genuine farmers are struggling to sell their produce at the minimum support price (MSP), commission agents are managing to sell produce with ease,” he added.

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Waraich further alleged that the government was not taking the issue seriously, as no action had been taken on earlier complaints. “Taking advantage of the situation, the accused commission agents have been pressuring farmers to withdraw their complaints, which is unacceptable. The deep-rooted nexus among commission agents, officials and millers must be exposed,” he said.

The union has decided to submit documents related to alleged irregularities to the state government on Wednesday, seeking an impartial probe and action against those responsible. It has also threatened to launch an agitation if the government fails to act.

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