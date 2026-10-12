Same PAN used in 25K property registrations

A major discrepancy in property registration records at Badshahpur tehsil has come to light during an Income Tax Department survey, with the same PAN reportedly appearing in around 25,000 registrations over the past two years.

The Director (Investigation and Criminal Intelligence), Income Tax Department, has constituted a seven-member team to scrutinise records at the tehsil office and investigate discrepancies in high-value property transactions.

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According to department officials, details of transactions worth Rs 15,000 crore involving around 12,000 properties were not received by the department. Scrutiny of records relating to another set of around 25,000 properties revealed that transactions had either not been reported or incorrect PAN numbers had been recorded. The transactions associated with these properties are valued at around Rs 55,000 crore.

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The department is reconciling the records to establish the extent and nature of the discrepancies. The roles of tehsildars and naib tehsildars are also being examined to determine why details of high-value transactions were not reported and how PAN numbers were verified during registration. No official’s involvement has been established so far.

Officials said a Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT) is required to furnish details of specified property transactions exceeding Rs 30 lakh to the Income Tax Department. The Haryana Government has provided SFT data up to May 2026, but the department has flagged concerns over its completeness and transparency.

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Of the 260 tehsildars whose submissions were cited by the department, 140 had filed their SFTs before Thursday’s deadline, while 120 submitted them by the deadline.

A senior administrative officer, however, questioned the possibility of one PAN being used in thousands of registrations, suggesting a technical glitch at the computer or portal level.