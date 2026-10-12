DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Same PAN used in 25K property registrations

Same PAN used in 25K property registrations

I-T Dept forms team to probe discrepancies in Rs 55K-cr transactions

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:31 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative image
Advertisement

A major discrepancy in property registration records at Badshahpur tehsil has come to light during an Income Tax Department survey, with the same PAN reportedly appearing in around 25,000 registrations over the past two years.

The Director (Investigation and Criminal Intelligence), Income Tax Department, has constituted a seven-member team to scrutinise records at the tehsil office and investigate discrepancies in high-value property transactions.

Advertisement

According to department officials, details of transactions worth Rs 15,000 crore involving around 12,000 properties were not received by the department. Scrutiny of records relating to another set of around 25,000 properties revealed that transactions had either not been reported or incorrect PAN numbers had been recorded. The transactions associated with these properties are valued at around Rs 55,000 crore.

Advertisement

The department is reconciling the records to establish the extent and nature of the discrepancies. The roles of tehsildars and naib tehsildars are also being examined to determine why details of high-value transactions were not reported and how PAN numbers were verified during registration. No official’s involvement has been established so far.

Officials said a Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT) is required to furnish details of specified property transactions exceeding Rs 30 lakh to the Income Tax Department. The Haryana Government has provided SFT data up to May 2026, but the department has flagged concerns over its completeness and transparency.

Advertisement

Of the 260 tehsildars whose submissions were cited by the department, 140 had filed their SFTs before Thursday’s deadline, while 120 submitted them by the deadline.

A senior administrative officer, however, questioned the possibility of one PAN being used in thousands of registrations, suggesting a technical glitch at the computer or portal level.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts