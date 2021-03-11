Samiti protests against toll plaza

Tribune News Service

Palwal, May 15

The Toll Hatao Sangharsh Samiti, formed to launch a stir against the new toll plaza near Gadpuri village on the National Highway-19, has resolved to continue its agitation.

This was resolved in the one-day dharna organised by the sangharsh samiti at the toll plaza point today. The 31-member samiti has the support of three former MLAs, including former minister Karan Singh Dalal, Tek Chand Sharma and Raghuvir Tewatia (both former MLAs from Prithla Assembly segment). Dalal said a petition had been filed in the High Court as five acres of the village land transferred for the plaza was unlawful.“A notice had also been issued by the BDPO, Prithla, on February 25 against the encroachment done through the plaza,” he said.

Ratan Singh Sorot, samiti convener, said the toll plaza had been brought up illegally. This would not only prove a major financial burden for residents of several villages, but also hamper the movement of commuters between Faridabad and Palwal. Tek Chand Sharma, a former MLA, said setting up the toll here was wrong due to the recent statement of the Union Transport Minister that the minimum distance between two toll points should not be less than 60 km. He said Gadpuri was located 30 to 40 km from the Badarpur toll and Karman border plaza, respectively.