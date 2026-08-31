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Home / Haryana / Sampat demands probe by standing panel on education into irregularities at Hisar university

Sampat demands probe by standing panel on education into irregularities at Hisar university

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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INLD leader Sampat Singh. FILE
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Former minister and INLD leader Sampat Singh has criticised the Haryana Government over serious allegations of irregular appointments, temporary engagements and alleged violations in the allotment of residential accommodation at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar.

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Referring to the allegations raised by the Guru Jambheshwar University Teachers’ Association (GJUTA), Sampat Singh said the matter concerned merit, seniority, transparency and compliance with statutory rules in a public university and therefore, could not be dismissed as a routine administrative issue.

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“The university is a public institution funded by taxpayers. Its authorities are bound by Acts, Statutes, Ordinances and Regulations. These allegations represent a serious violation of institutional fairness and accountability,” he said.

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According to the allegations, attempts are being made for 24 fresh teaching appointments despite the Governor’s directions, while another 15 persons were allegedly being engaged on a part-time/temporary basis. No prescribed statutory procedures were followed being in these appointments, he alleged.

Singh said the allegations regarding residential accommodation were equally serious, adding that even in the allotment of university houses, seniority was bypassed. The government must establish who took the decisions and on whose authority, he said.

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Singh said the Governor’s reported direction, dated August 20, asked the university to ensure that decisions relating to construction works, tenders, appointments and other administrative matters strictly complied with the relevant Act, Statutes, Ordinances, Rules and Regulations.

The INLD leader demanded that the matter be referred to the State Assembly Standing Committee on Education for a comprehensive and impartial inquiry, adding that an inquiry by the legislature’s education panel would provide greater transparency and public confidence than an internal departmental exercise.

“The committee should examine recent teaching and non-teaching appointments, temporary engagements, compliance with statutory provisions, allotment of residential accommodation, alleged bypassing of seniority, occupation of houses by former wardens, appointment of retired teachers and other administrative decisions questioned by the teachers’ body”, he said.

He also demanded that the committee examine the complete official record, including files, approvals, minutes and relevant orders, so that responsibility could be fixed wherever rules had been violated and urged the Chancellor/Governor and the Higher Education Department to stay the appointments, allotment of accommodation or other disputed matters in violation of the prescribed rules. “If there are no irregularities, the government should have nothing to fear; if violations are established, those responsible must be held accountable”, he said.

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