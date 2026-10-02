DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Sampat hails Haryana power panel’s rejection of Rs 1,134-crore surcharge recovery by discoms

Sampat hails Haryana power panel’s rejection of Rs 1,134-crore surcharge recovery by discoms

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 01:05 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
In a statement, the INLD leader described the FPPAS as ‘arbitrary financial exploitation’ of consumers by the power companies.
Advertisement

INLD leader and former minister Sampat Singh has hailed the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (HERC) decision to reject the recovery of about Rs 1134 crore as fuel price and power adjustment surcharge (FPPAS) by power distribution companies in the state as a victory for the consumers.

In a statement, the INLD leader described the FPPAS as ‘arbitrary financial exploitation’ of consumers by the power companies. He said that in light of relentless public pressure and rigorous legal interventions spearheaded against the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), the regulatory watchdog had rebuffed the utilities’ backhanded attempts to sneak statutorily forfeited fuel surcharge of Rs 1134.54 crore.

Advertisement

He said the decision was a victory for the 8.4 million electricity consumers of the state. “The commission’s refusal to permit the recovery of the November 2025 FPPAS spike — which was legally forfeited in January 2026 due to the discoms’ own failure to bill it within the month statutory window — proves that regulatory frameworks and statutory deadlines possess legal teeth,” he said.

Advertisement

“Furthermore, by denying carrying costs on deferred mechanisms within the true-up proceedings, HERC has established that consumers cannot be penalised for utility-induced delays, procedural precipitation or commercial mismanagement,” he added.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts