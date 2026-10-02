Sampat hails Haryana power panel’s rejection of Rs 1,134-crore surcharge recovery by discoms

INLD leader and former minister Sampat Singh has hailed the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (HERC) decision to reject the recovery of about Rs 1134 crore as fuel price and power adjustment surcharge (FPPAS) by power distribution companies in the state as a victory for the consumers.

In a statement, the INLD leader described the FPPAS as ‘arbitrary financial exploitation’ of consumers by the power companies. He said that in light of relentless public pressure and rigorous legal interventions spearheaded against the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), the regulatory watchdog had rebuffed the utilities’ backhanded attempts to sneak statutorily forfeited fuel surcharge of Rs 1134.54 crore.

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He said the decision was a victory for the 8.4 million electricity consumers of the state. “The commission’s refusal to permit the recovery of the November 2025 FPPAS spike — which was legally forfeited in January 2026 due to the discoms’ own failure to bill it within the month statutory window — proves that regulatory frameworks and statutory deadlines possess legal teeth,” he said.

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“Furthermore, by denying carrying costs on deferred mechanisms within the true-up proceedings, HERC has established that consumers cannot be penalised for utility-induced delays, procedural precipitation or commercial mismanagement,” he added.