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Home / Haryana / Sampat Singh opposes private power distributor’s licence bid in Gurugram, Nuh

Sampat Singh opposes private power distributor’s licence bid in Gurugram, Nuh

Former Haryana finance minister terms proposal ‘backdoor privatisation’, warns it could undermine DHBVN’s finances, weaken cross-subsidies and increase tariff burden on farmers and rural consumers

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 05:45 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Former Haryana Finance Minister Sampat Singh. File photo
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Describing the move to grant a licence for parallel electricity distribution as “backdoor privatisation”, former Haryana Finance Minister Prof Sampat Singh has filed objections before the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC).

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Singh has opposed the application filed by Eleven Power Private Limited seeking a distribution licence for Gurugram and Nuh districts, citing the interests of agricultural, rural and small domestic consumers in the state.

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Terming the proposal an attempt at the “backdoor privatisation” of a profitable segment of Haryana’s public electricity distribution network, Singh argued that granting the licence would jeopardise the financial viability of the state’s distribution utilities and weaken the cross-subsidy framework that has, for decades, kept electricity affordable for agricultural and rural consumers.

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The former minister urged the Commission to reject the petition, contending that it does not comply with mandatory statutory and regulatory requirements and is contrary to public interest.

In his 24-page submission, Singh stated that the Commission itself had taken note of apparent financial inconsistencies in the petitioner’s claims, as well as the potential impact of the proposed licence on consumer mix, the cross-subsidy mechanism and the financial viability of the incumbent distribution licensee.

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“The private company’s entry would imperil the financial viability of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) by allowing it to target only high-paying industrial, commercial and urban consumers, while leaving the public utility with the burden of serving agricultural, rural and economically weaker consumers,” he observed.

He added that such “cherry-picking” would weaken the cross-subsidy mechanism that has long helped keep electricity affordable for farmers and rural households, eventually leading to tariff pressure on consumers and an increased subsidy burden on the state government.

Singh further pointed out that Eleven Power Private Limited was incorporated only in June 2025 with a paid-up share capital of Rs 1 crore, yet proposes to execute a project estimated at Rs 4,716.73 crore, requiring an equity contribution of Rs 1,415.02 crore. He alleged that the company had relied on the market value of shares of its holding entity, rather than audited book value, to project its financial strength.

The former minister contended that Gurugram alone contributes more than 42 per cent of DHBVN’s total revenue while recording the lowest distribution losses.

“Granting a parallel licence in the state’s most profitable electricity market would amount to privatising profits while socialising losses,” he said.

Singh argued that Haryana already has a comprehensive electricity distribution network through DHBVN and UHBVN, and that introducing another distribution licensee would result in duplication of infrastructure, metering systems, consumer service arrangements and administrative expenditure, besides creating right-of-way disputes and operational complexities.

The submission also highlighted the substantial public investment already made in Haryana’s power sector, including the Gurugram Smart Grid project, smart metering initiatives, distribution modernisation and reforms undertaken under the UDAY scheme.

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