Sampat Singh slams Haryana govt over absence of policy to regulate PGs

Former Haryana minister and INLD leader Sampat Singh has criticised the Haryana government for failing to formulate a comprehensive policy to regulate paying guest (PG) accommodations in cities, putting thousands of students at risk and depriving municipal bodies of potential revenue.

The INLD leader said that thousands of students, particularly girls from rural areas and other districts, move to urban centres such as Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Sonepat, Ambala, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Gurugram, Panchkula and Faridabad for higher education and preparation for competitive examinations at coaching centres and academies.

However, these cities lack adequate hostel facilities and accommodation for students. Consequently, students are forced to depend on privately operated PG accommodations, many of which function without a transparent registration and monitoring mechanism, he said.

To highlight this administrative failure, Singh filed an RTI application in September with the Municipal Corporation of Hisar (MCH), seeking information regarding PG registration, permissions, inspections, complaints, unauthorised establishments, penalties and property taxation.

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The MCH's written reply revealed that no policy existed and, therefore, no licence, permission or NOC had been issued to any PG establishment. No inspection or audit had been conducted, and the Corporation had no records of unauthorised PG establishments or complaints against them. The reply also failed to provide quantified information on property tax collection and outstanding dues, he said.

Singh said these disclosures raised serious questions about the safety of thousands of students living in these establishments in the absence of an effective registration system and inspection mechanism.

He pointed out that students are often accommodated in buildings without adequate structural safety measures, fire protection, sanitation, security arrangements or a proper study environment. In the absence of prescribed standards, their lives and safety remain at risk. The government's failure to act despite incidents involving unsafe accommodation is a matter of serious public concern.

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The INLD leader said that the absence of a clear policy creates administrative uncertainty for PG operators, exposes them to arbitrary action and opens the door to corruption and illegal gratification.

"At the same time, municipal bodies may be losing substantial revenue because commercial accommodation establishments are not being systematically identified, registered and brought under the property tax framework," he added.

Singh urged the state government to formulate a comprehensive PG Accommodation Policy in consultation with students, parents, educational institutions, PG operators and urban local bodies. The policy should provide for simplified online registration, reasonable licensing fees, building and fire safety certification, sanitation, security arrangements, periodic inspections, grievance redressal and penalties for violations. Existing establishments should be given a reasonable period to comply.

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He said the objective should not be to harass PG operators or make accommodation expensive for students, but to ensure safe, affordable and legally regulated housing. He added that the government could not escape its responsibility by leaving students at the mercy of an unregulated PG system.