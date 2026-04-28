Sampla MC poll gains momentum, all eyes on BJP rebels in fray

The poll campaign for the Sampla Municipal Committee (MC) has gained momentum after the conclusion of filing of nomination papers. Attention is now focused on the BJP rebels, who have entered the contest as Independent candidates after being denied party ticket.

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As per reports, the BJP is making concerted efforts to persuade them to withdraw their nominations in order to avoid any potential division of votes. Candidates have the option to withdraw their nominations on Tuesday. A total of 15 candidates have filed nominations for the top post.

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The BJP has nominated Parveen Coach as its candidate for the post of chairperson and the Congress has not fielded a candidate. However, sources indicate that the party may extend support to a contender who is seen as capable of defeating the BJP nominee.

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“At least three BJP rebels have entered the fray after the party nominated Parveen Coach, who joined the BJP recently. His selection caused resentment among other aspirants who were seeking the party ticket. The BJP leadership is now attempting to convince these dissenting candidates to step aside in the interest of party unity,” said sources.

The election holds strategic importance for the BJP as the Sampla MC falls within the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly constituency, represented by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda in the Vidhan Sabha. The region is considered a strong stronghold of Hooda.

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Underscoring the significance of the contest, Cooperation Minister Arvind Sharma and BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli were present during the nomination filing of Parveen Coach.

Kuldeep, district Congress (Urban) president, said that the party leadership would take a final call on whether to support any candidate in the election or not.

Meanwhile, Sampla SDM and Returning Officer Ankita Panwar said the withdrawal of nominations would be allowed from 11 am to 3 pm on April 28. After 3 pm, election symbols would be allotted to the remaining candidates and the list of polling booths will be displayed.

“To monitor campaign activities and election expenditure, four video surveillance teams and four video-viewing teams have been constituted. Designated sites have been fixed for campaign materials, meetings and rallies and 16 locations have been identified for publicity displays,” she added.