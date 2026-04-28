icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Sampla MC poll gains momentum, all eyes on BJP rebels in fray

Sampla MC poll gains momentum, all eyes on BJP rebels in fray

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 03:00 AM Apr 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sampla Municipal Committee in Rohtak district. File
Advertisement

The poll campaign for the Sampla Municipal Committee (MC) has gained momentum after the conclusion of filing of nomination papers. Attention is now focused on the BJP rebels, who have entered the contest as Independent candidates after being denied party ticket.

Advertisement

As per reports, the BJP is making concerted efforts to persuade them to withdraw their nominations in order to avoid any potential division of votes. Candidates have the option to withdraw their nominations on Tuesday. A total of 15 candidates have filed nominations for the top post.

Advertisement

The BJP has nominated Parveen Coach as its candidate for the post of chairperson and the Congress has not fielded a candidate. However, sources indicate that the party may extend support to a contender who is seen as capable of defeating the BJP nominee.

Advertisement

“At least three BJP rebels have entered the fray after the party nominated Parveen Coach, who joined the BJP recently. His selection caused resentment among other aspirants who were seeking the party ticket. The BJP leadership is now attempting to convince these dissenting candidates to step aside in the interest of party unity,” said sources.

The election holds strategic importance for the BJP as the Sampla MC falls within the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly constituency, represented by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda in the Vidhan Sabha. The region is considered a strong stronghold of Hooda.

Advertisement

Underscoring the significance of the contest, Cooperation Minister Arvind Sharma and BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli were present during the nomination filing of Parveen Coach.

Kuldeep, district Congress (Urban) president, said that the party leadership would take a final call on whether to support any candidate in the election or not.

Meanwhile, Sampla SDM and Returning Officer Ankita Panwar said the withdrawal of nominations would be allowed from 11 am to 3 pm on April 28. After 3 pm, election symbols would be allotted to the remaining candidates and the list of polling booths will be displayed.

“To monitor campaign activities and election expenditure, four video surveillance teams and four video-viewing teams have been constituted. Designated sites have been fixed for campaign materials, meetings and rallies and 16 locations have been identified for publicity displays,” she added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts