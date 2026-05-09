Sampla MC poll turns into multi-cornered battle, ex-minister targets Cong leaders

Advertisement

Campaigning for the urban local body elections across several districts concluded on Friday evening, with some independent candidates for the post of chairman in Sampla Municipal Committee (MC) holding processions on the final day to demonstrate their strength. Polling is scheduled for May 10, with results to be declared on May 13.

Advertisement

A total of 10 candidates are contesting the chairman’s post in Sampla MC. The BJP is the only party to have fielded its official nominee, Praveen Coach, along with candidates for councillor seats. With over 15,000 voters set to decide the outcome and three BJP rebels also in the fray, the electoral battle has become multi-cornered.

Advertisement

The stakes are particularly high for the BJP, as Sampla MC falls within the Garhi Sampla–Kiloi Assembly constituency, represented in the Vidhan Sabha by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda. Determined to secure victory, the BJP has deployed senior leaders including CM Nayab Singh Saini, national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar, ministers Krishan Lal Panwar and Vipul Goel, state president Mohan Lal Badoli, and state in-charge Satish Poonia. Cooperation Minister Arvind Sharma has been tasked with overseeing the election campaign.

Interestingly, the Congress has not fielded any candidate, yet BJP leaders continued to target the opposition during poll meetings while also making promises of development.

Advertisement

Former minister and BJP leader Krishan Murti Hooda, addressing a press conference on Friday, questioned why the Congress had stayed away from the contest despite Bhupinder Hooda being the local MLA and his son Deepender Hooda serving as MP from Rohtak.

Two days earlier, Bhupinder Hooda had appealed to Sampla residents to defeat the BJP candidate by supporting whichever contender was best placed to challenge the party.

Reacting sharply, Krishan Murti said the statement revealed that Congress leaders had lost ground in their stronghold and were now relying on others to defeat the BJP rather than contesting directly.

“The Congress avoided contesting the Sampla MC election anticipating defeat. Meanwhile, 43 sarpanches joined the BJP yesterday in the presence of the CM, which clearly indicates that the BJP is poised to win the Sampla MC polls with a comfortable margin,” Krishan Murti claimed.