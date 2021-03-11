Samples taken from Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso

Gurugram, May 7
A special team from the IIT and the administration-appointed structural engineer visited the D block of Chintels Paradiso apartments today.
They collected samples of the debris in the presence of members of the RWA, police and PWD. They will assess the market value of the D tower flats and the cost of the interior work in the affected flats.
“Sampling techniques and testing agency would be finalised in 10 to 15 days,” said DTP RS Batth.
