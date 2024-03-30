Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders to oppose BJP in Lok Sabha poll

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 29

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders in Narnaund sub-division of Hisar said they will oppose the BJP during the Lok Sabha polls.

The Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Union president Suresh Koth said the BJP has been bringing anti-farmer and anti-worker policies, thus they had decided to boycott the party.

While addressing a press conference in Narnaund, Koth said the government was adopting an oppressive policy to muzzle the voice of dissent. “Even the chief ministers are not being spared as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested recently.”

He said the MNREGA workers should be given continuous work and paid full wages. Besides, if a farmer dies in the field, an assistance amount of Rs 5 lakh should be given by the Marketing Board. Similarly, in case of any accident with MNREGA workers, financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh should be given.

He alleged that the government had agreed on awarding compensation to farmers for crop damage in Kheri Jalab at a rate of Rs 6,500 per acre. But the farmers have not received any amount till now.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Hisar #Lok Sabha