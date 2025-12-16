DT
Home / Haryana / Sand art shows mark Veer Bal Diwas in Kurukshetra, Ambala

Sand art shows mark Veer Bal Diwas in Kurukshetra, Ambala

Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 03:45 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
A sand-art show organised to mark Veer Bal Diwas in Kurukshetra on Monday.
A sand art show depicting the courage and sacrifice of four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh was organised at Government Sanskriti Model School in Kurukshetra.

The event was organised by the Department of Art and Cultural Affairs Haryana on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas.

Sand artist Omprakash depicted every moment of the martyrdom of Sahibzadas Ajit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh through his art. The 40-minute show presented before the younger generation the atrocities of Mughals and the heroic saga of the four Sahibzadas.

The artist depicted the birth of the four Sahibzadas, the establishment of the Khalsa Panth, the attacks by the Mughal rulers and the Subedar of Sirhind, Wazir Khan, and Guru Gobind Singh leaving the Anandpur Sahib fort with his family to fight the Mughal army, the separation of Guru Gobind Singh’s family and the battle of Chamkaur Sahib.

Omprakash showcased how Wazir Khan tried to scare, threaten and even persuade the two Sahibzadas, but both remained firm on their decision.

The schoolchildren also participated in an essay writing competition organised on the occasion.

The department organised a similar sand art show at PKR Girls Senior Secondary School in Ambala City to mark the Veer Bal Diwas.

Sand artist Sarvam Patel presented the history to the younger generation through his works. Ambala District Education Officer Sudhir Kalra said the sand art show organised to commemorate Veer Bal Diwas has undoubtedly provided students with information about the bravery of the Sahibzadas.

