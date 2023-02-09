Sandeep not to be invited to Bhiwani meeting: Dhankar

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, February 8

State BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar said Printing and Stationery Minister Sandeep Singh would not be invited for a meeting of the party’s state executive scheduled in Bhiwani soon as the Chandigarh Police had not yet submitted the investigation report into the case registered against him.

Dhankar said this while interacting with the media her today. Sandeep was also not invited to the meeting

of the party’s central committee held in Delhi recently, he added.

“There is a delay in the submission of the investigation report by the Chandigarh Police. Justice should be ensured in the case. The party wants the police to submit its report at the earliest. He will not be invited to the party meetings till the report is submitted,” said Dhankar.