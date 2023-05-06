Sandeep says no to lie-detector test

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

Minister of State for Printing and Stationery Sandeep Singh has refused to give his consent for the lie-detector/polygraph test in the alleged molestation case registered against him last year.

The minister has submitted a detailed reply on the application filed by the Chandigarh Police seeking permission for conducting his lie-detector test/polygraph test in the alleged molestation case.

In the application, the special investigation team (SIT) of the Chandigarh Police submitted that the lie-detector/polygraph test of the minister was required to bring out true facts, as his claims were contradicting the statements given by the victim. The police had registered a case against the minister on the complaint of the junior woman coach on December 31, 2022.

The coach had alleged that the minister had molested her at his official residence in Sector 7 Chandigarh last year. The SIT claimed that it had examined various witnesses from the Sports Department, posted at the official residence of Sandeep Singh in Sector 7 Chandigarh and noticed discrepancies in the statements and the claims made by both parties.

In the reply filed through advocates Deepak Sabherwal and Pankaj Kundra, the minister denied all allegations levelled by the complainant and said that he had joined the probe two times and gave answers to over 270 questions posed to him by the police.

He alleged that the investigation agency was “only bent upon to prolong his harassment by stretching the matter and is, therefore, filing applications for conducting various tests despite having the knowledge of the fact that the results of the tests could not be admitted in evidence as the same measured only the stress and not the veracity”.

The minister said a false and frivolous complaint after an unexplained delay of about five months had been filed against him to malign and tarnish his reputation due to personal vendetta and political rivalry.

Regarding the alleged discrepancy in relation to the duration of stay of the victim at his residence, the minister said the complainant took an appointment to meet him on both mentioned dates and came to the camp office-cum-residence to discuss the problems being faced by her in her training in Tau Devi Lal Stadium. He assured her that he would take the necessary steps to ensure that no sportsperson faced any difficulty while training.