Sandeep seeks more time to decide on lie-detector test

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

Haryana’s Minister of State for Printing and Stationery Sandeep Singh has sought more time to file reply on an application of the special investigation team (SIT) of the Chandigarh Police seeking permission for conducting his lie-detector test/polygraph test in an alleged molestation case registered against him.

The case was fixed for filing a reply by the Minister on Friday in the court of TPS Randhawa, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Chandigarh. As the hearing on the application began, counsel appearing on behalf of the minister sought some more time for filing the reply which was allowed by court till next date of hearing fixed for April 14.

The Chandigarh Police had registered an FIR against Sandeep Singh at the Sector 26 police station under Sections 354, 354-A, 354-B, 342,506 and 509 of the IPC on the complaint of the junior woman coach on December 31, 2022.

The woman coach had alleged that the minister had molested her at his official residence in Sector 7, Chandigarh. In the complaint to the police, the woman said the minister first saw her at a gym last year. He then contacted her on the Instagram and kept insisting on meeting her.

In the application filed before the magistrate, the SIT claimed that it wanted to conduct the lie-detector/polygraph test of the minister to bring out true facts as his claims were contradicting the statements given by the victim. The SIT claimed that it had examined various witnesses from the Sports Department employees posted at the official residence of Sandeep Singh in Sector 7 Chandigarh and noticed discrepancies in the statements and the claims made by both parties.

The SIT claimed that Sandeep agreed that the complainant came to his residence, but his response regarding the duration of her stay at his residence was contradictory to the travel record of the complainant provided by Uber on both days on March 2, 2022, (from 5.14 pm to 6.56 pm) and on July 1, 2022, (from 6.47 pm-8.38 pm). The SIT said Sandeep joined probe on January 8 and February 11. Sandeep Singh, has, however, denied all allegations.