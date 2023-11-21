Sanitary Inspector fined Rs 15K for negligence

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 20

The Haryana Right to Service Commission, during a hearing, has levied a fine of Rs 15,000 on Sanitary Inspector Vikas of the Samalkha civic body.

Giving information in this regard, an official spokesperson said the appellant, Ashu, had initially submitted an appeal on July 27, 2023, seeking the service of solid waste removal from streets and roads in Samalkha. However, no substantial action was taken until September 13. Subsequently, a second appeal was lodged. Following the investigation, the commission found clear lapses in the case. The negligence prompted the commission,to impose a total fine of Rs 15,000 while Rs10,000 be deposited in the treasury by Vikas and an additional Rs 5,000 will be deducted from his salary.