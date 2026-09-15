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Home / Haryana / Sanitation back on track in Rohtak, residents relieved; 908 metric tonnes garbage cleared in 3 days

Sanitation back on track in Rohtak, residents relieved; 908 metric tonnes garbage cleared in 3 days

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:28 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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A sanitation worker cleans a stretch at Chhotu Ram Chowk in Rohtak.
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Residents of Rohtak city have finally got respite from the insanitary conditions that had prevailed during the 37-day sanitation workers’ strike, with the municipal corporation authorities clearing 908 metric tonnes (MT) of accumulated garbage from 70 vulnerable dumping points across the district in the past three days.

Actually, the MC intensified its sanitation drive after the strike was called off on Friday. As many as 955 employees were deployed for the clean-up operation, including 615 sanitation workers who returned to their duties after the prolonged strike.

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According to official figures, 263 MT of garbage was lifted on Saturday, followed by 323 MT on Sunday and another 322 MT on Monday. The large-scale clearance has brought considerable relief to residents, particularly those living around garbage vulnerable points (GVPs).

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“People had been forced to live with heaps of garbage outside their homes and near markets for weeks. The foul smell and stray animals had made the situation particularly difficult. The recent clean-up has come as a major relief,” said Deepak, a resident.

Sandeep Khatri, another resident, said the authorities should ensure that the garbage did not pile up again. “It is good to see the roads and neighbourhoods getting cleaner, but regular lifting of waste is equally important. We do not want to see the same situation return after a few days,” he said.

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MC Joint Commissioner Manjeet said they had already reduced the number of GVPs from 150 to 70 and planned to bring the number down further to 28 in the coming days.

He said the civic body aimed at eventually eliminating garbage vulnerable points altogether, while maintaining around 28 designated secondary garbage collection points for systematic waste disposal.

“We continued door-to-door garbage collection even during the strike period. Most of the accumulated garbage has now been cleared from the city, while the cleanliness drive will continue as part of our routine sanitation operations,” said Manjeet.

The Joint Commissioner has also appealed to the residents to avoid dumping waste at unauthorised locations and use the designated collection points to help maintain cleanliness.

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