Sanitation crisis deepens as Haryana Govt orders outsourcing of new workers amid strike

A face-off-like situation has emerged between the protesting sanitation workers and the state government as the ongoing strike has led to deterioration in sanitation conditions across the state with garbage piling up and civic sanitation services being severely affected.

In a major development into the matter, the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies (ULB), Haryana, has directed all municipal authorities across the state to outsource sanitation work against the striking/absent employees and arrange adequate manpower and equipment through agencies.

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The directions were issued by the ULB Directorate to all municipal commissioners and district municipal commissioners across the state after the protesting sanitation workers refused to budge until their demands were met. Their strike entered 30th day on Friday.

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The department has also directed that if an outsourcing agency fails to provide the required sanitation workers, arrangements should be made to provide new sanitation workers through outsourcing agency so as to ensure cleanliness in the affected area without any delay.

The municipal authorities have been directed to strictly implement the directions and ensure regular sanitation arrangements in their respective areas.

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The instructions have come in a situation when the state government has already directed sanitation workers, who are on strike, to resume their duties by September 5, warning that failure to comply would invite legal and departmental action.

Sources said the department has termed sanitation an “essential service” and said ensuring the service was the primary responsibility of urban local bodies. It noted that sanitation employees/workers working on regular or municipal-roll basis had been voluntarily absent from duty since August 6 and were also participating in the strike by municipal employees in the state.

“These employees on strike are not only preventing other employees from performing their duties, but are also causing damage to sanitation equipment and machinery, thereby disrupting essential sanitation work. This is particularly concerning as the threat of vector-borne diseases in cities is heightened during the monsoon season,” the sources added.

Confirming the development, Rohtak Municipal Commissioner Satyendra Duhan said that they were using sweeping agency teams and additional workforce to maintain cleanliness across the city.

“We are able to collect around 100 MT of waste every night through our teams, while another 100 MT is collected through the door-to-door agency from households. The total waste generation in the city is estimated at around 270 to 300 MT per day,” Duhan said.

Meanwhile, Naresh Shastri, state president of the Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh, said the state government was under immense pressure and was therefore issuing “illogical” directions on a daily basis in an attempt to break the strike. However, he asserted that sanitation workers remained united and would not call off the agitation until their demands were met.

“We are not afraid of any action and will continue our protest. Today, more than 500 sanitation workers across the state got their heads tonsured as part of the agitation. On Saturday, the workers will stage protests at the camp offices of all state ministers and question them about the government’s failure to fulfil our demand of regularising sanitation workers, abolishing the contract system and making permanent appointments against vacant posts,” Shastri added.